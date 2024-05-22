The third leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 8, when the 2024 Belmont Stakes is held at Saratoga Race Course with Belmont Park undergoing renovations. Because of the switch to Saratoga, the race will only be contested at 1 1/4 miles instead of the usual 1 1/2. The shortened distance could bring several horses from the Triple Crown trail into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field. The Belmont Stakes 2024 post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET and there could be up to a dozen 2024 Belmont Stakes horses in this year's field.

Seize the Grey won the Preakness and is 6-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby and was the runner-up at Pimlico, but is 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes futures. Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is the 7-4 favorite after bypassing the Preakness. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Sired by Preservationist out of the Istan mare Lifetime Memory, Antiquarian didn't race as a two-year-old, but broke his maiden at Fair Grounds in February. He finished a disappointing sixth in the Louisiana Derby, but rebounded to win the Peter Pan Stakes in May.

"The sixth-place finisher in the Louisiana Derby made a huge jump with some time off and won the Peter Pan Stakes. Interested to see how he trains, could be one that keeps getting better and better," Demling told SportsLine. Last year's Belmont winner Arcangelo and 2014 winner Tonalist both won coming off a win at the Peter Pan Stakes after bypassing the first two legs of the Triple Crown. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses