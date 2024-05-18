With the Kentucky Derby now in the books, all the attention in horse racing turns to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland for the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes. Dubbed the "People's jewel" of thoroughbred racing, this event typically separates the contenders from the pretenders when it comes to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan has the chance to make history after winning at Churchill Downs earlier this month and heads into the eight-horse field on Saturday as the favorite.

There will be one notable name absent from the starting gates as Muth was scratched early in the week. The morning-line favorite, trained by Bob Baffert, was pulled from the race after suffering a spike in temperature upon arrival to Pimlico. Now, it could be any one's race to win given the smaller field.

Trainer Ken McPeek remains confident in Mystik Dan ahead of the second straight massive race in just three weeks.

"He's a real quiet horse. I've used the terminology that he's an old soul. Nothing much phases him at all, which makes our job really easy," McPeek told reporters this week. "He's been in the paddock at Oaklawn before and it's a similar paddock to Oaklawn. We're not a complicated outfit, we keep it simple."

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18

Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions

Mugatu (20-1) Uncle Heavy (20-1) Catching Freedom (6-1) Muth (8-5)* Mystik Dan (5/2) Seize the Grey (15-1) Just Steel (15-1) Tuscan Gold (8-1) Imagination (6-1)

Muth was scratched from the race on Wednesday

2024 Preakness Stakes odds (sorted)

Mystik Dan 5/2

Imagination 6-1

Catching Freedom 6-1

Tuscan Gold 8-1

Seize the Grey 15-1

Just Steel 15-1

Mugatu 20-1

Uncle Heavy 20-1

