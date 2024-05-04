The 2024 Kentucky Derby offers avid racing fans and casual bettors alike the chance to see the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The "Run for the Roses" is the first stop in the hunt for the elusive Triple Crown, and only 13 horses in the 150 years of the Kentucky Derby have gone on to also win the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes. The last two Kentucky Derby horses to win the Triple Crown were American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018, making them the first to win all three races since Affirmed in 1978. Will you end up backing one of the top 2024 Kentucky Derby horses? Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Sierra Leone at 3-1 and Catching Freedom at 8-1 among the 2024 Kentucky Derby entries.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Fierceness has a record that speaks for itself, as the three-year-old colt is 3-0-1-0 in five career starts. However his recent 13.5-length victory in the Florida Derby was his most impressive yet. A favorite hasn't won the Kentucky Derby since Justify in 2018, but Fierceness has experience on his side thanks to two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher. He will also be raced by award-winning jockey John Velazquez, who rode Derby winners in 2011, 2017 and 2020.

Post position: 17

Trainer: Todd Pletcher (Kentucky Derby winner in 2010, 2017)

Jockey: John Velazquez (Kentucky Derby winner in 2011, 2017, 2020)

Odds: 5-2

Career earnings: $1,703,850 (second in Derby field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 5-3-0-1

Notable win: Florida Derby (G1)

Best consensus speed figure: 110 (first in Derby field)

Last Race: 1st by 13.5 Florida Derby (G1)

