Churchill Downs will host the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Three 2024 Kentucky Derby horses own only one victory in their careers: Catalytic, Just a Touch and Society Man. However, any of these 2024 Kentucky Derby entries winning would make it three straight years that a horse with just one prior victory won the Kentucky Derby after Rich Strike (2022) and Mage (2023) accomplished the feat. The three 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders all have differing 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, as Just a Touch is 10-1, Catalytic is 30-1 and Society Man is a 50-1 longshot.

Fierceness (5-2) is the favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby betting odds, followed by Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1). Will this trend of one-win horses continue, or should you back one of the favorites with your Kentucky Derby 2024 bets? The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. The horse will be well-rested come Saturday since his last race was a Florida Derby win on March 30. However, too much rest hasn't necessarily been beneficial in preparation for the Kentucky Derby. Fierceness will have 35 days of rest ahead of Saturday, and just 11 of the last 95 Kentucky Derby champions have won off rests of 35-plus days, or 11.6%.

Historically speaking, the preferred amount of rest is between 14 and 21 days, as 36.8% of the last 95 champions came off a layoff within that range. Fierceness has two defeats across his five starts, and both came off rests of at least 35 days. Whenever you have a horse with such short odds as Fierceness, you'd like all trends and tendencies to be in his favor. That's not the case with time in between starts for him, so he's too risky a play in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Dornoch, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After notching runners-up in his first two career starts, Dornoch went on a three-race winning streak that included a pair of Grade 2 victories. He won the Remsen Stakes on a muddy track as a juvenile before taking the Fountain of Youth Stakes on a fast track in his first start as a 3-year-old. He stumbled in his final start, finishing fourth, but his trainer utilized a different tactic for that race, one that he will seemingly abort for the Kentucky Derby 150.

That trainer, Danny Gargan, got his feet wet at the Kentucky Derby in 2019 with a gelding that finished 14th. However, jockey Luis Saez has more experience since he has already won the Belmont Stakes and crossed the 2019 Kentucky Derby finish line first with Maximum Security before the horse was disqualified. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

