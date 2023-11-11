Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton found a creative way to poke fun at No. 3 Michigan during Saturday's top-10 clash between the two Big Ten East powers.

Dennis-Sutton corralled Wolverine running back Donovan Edwards for a loss of 3 yards on first-and-9 from No. 10 Penn State's 9-yard line late in the third quarter. After making the play, Dennis-Sutton got up and turned to Penn State's sideline before making a binocular gesture over his facemask before pretending to write in a notepad. Dennis-Sutton's stop set the tone for a crucial defensive stand as Penn State was able to hold Michigan to a field goal with its back to its own end zone.

The Wolverines extended their lead to 17-9, keeping the game within reach for the Nittany Lions. Dennis-Sutton's celebration can be seen below:

Michigan is without coach Jim Harbaugh, with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is serving as acting head coach. The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh Friday as a result of an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation. Michigan and Harbaugh filed for a temporary restraining order to try and stay any punitive measures, but a ruling was not made in time for Saturday's game. Harbaugh did travel with the team to State College, Pennsylvania, though he is not allowed to attend the game.