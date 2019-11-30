Watch SMU vs. Tulane: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch SMU vs. Tulane football game
Who's Playing
SMU (home) vs. Tulane (away)
Current Records: SMU 9-2; Tulane 6-5
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.
SMU came within a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Shane Buechele, who passed for 251 yards and two TDs on 28 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Buechele's 61-yard TD bomb to WR Rashee Rice in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Tulane was close but no cigar as they fell 34-31 to the UCF Knights. QB Justin McMillan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries and accumulated 181 passing yards. This was the first time McMillan has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs come into the game boasting the eighth most overall touchdowns in the league at 61. Tulane has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 31 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Mustangs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SMU have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - SMU 27 vs. Tulane 23
- Nov 25, 2017 - SMU 41 vs. Tulane 38
- Oct 29, 2016 - SMU 35 vs. Tulane 31
- Nov 21, 2015 - SMU 49 vs. Tulane 21
