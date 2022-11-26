Who's Playing

Iowa State @ No. 4 TCU

Current Records: Iowa State 4-7; TCU 11-0

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. TCU and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for TCU and the Baylor Bears last week, but TCU stepped up in the second half for a 29-28 win. TCU QB Max Duggan was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 327 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 14-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. QB Hunter Dekkers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 294 yards on 35 attempts.

TCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs' victory brought them up to 11-0 while the Cyclones' defeat pulled them down to 4-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: TCU comes into the game boasting the 13th most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 29. But Iowa State ranks third in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see if their defense can keep TCU's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won three out of their last seven games against TCU.