WATCH: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger announces return to Longhorns for senior season

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlingher proudly proclaimed that Texas was "back" following last season's Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. That didn't quite happen in 2019 as the Longhorns sputtered to an 8-5 record and were out of Big 12 title contention by the middle of the season. Will his prophecy ultimately come true, though? We're about to find out because he's ready to give it one more shot.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound dual-threat quarterback from Austin announced via a Twitter video that he will return to the program for his senior season.

Ehlinger completed 65.2 percent of his passes in 2019, threw for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 663 yards and seven touchdowns. His 332.8 yards of total offense per game ranks fourth nationally behind only Washington State's Anthony Gordon (427.6), LSU's Joe Burrow (394.2) and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (367.8). He accounted for 431 total yards and three touchdowns in the regular season finale win over Texas Tech, and followed it up with 274 total yards and four touchdowns in the Alamo Bowl win over No. 12 Utah.

His stellar junior season came after great sophomore campaign that saw him lead the Longhorns to a 10-4 record, a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. It was Texas' first double-digit win season since 2009, when it went 13-1 and lost the BCS Championship Game to Alabama. Ehlingher threw for 3,296 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and 16 scores in 2018.

Ehlinger is not listed on the current CBS Sports list of Top 100 NFL Draft prospects.