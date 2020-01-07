WATCH: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger announces return to Longhorns for senior season
Ehlinger accounted for 39 touchdowns in 2019 for the 8-5 Longhorns
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlingher proudly proclaimed that Texas was "back" following last season's Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. That didn't quite happen in 2019 as the Longhorns sputtered to an 8-5 record and were out of Big 12 title contention by the middle of the season. Will his prophecy ultimately come true, though? We're about to find out because he's ready to give it one more shot.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound dual-threat quarterback from Austin announced via a Twitter video that he will return to the program for his senior season.
Ehlinger completed 65.2 percent of his passes in 2019, threw for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 663 yards and seven touchdowns. His 332.8 yards of total offense per game ranks fourth nationally behind only Washington State's Anthony Gordon (427.6), LSU's Joe Burrow (394.2) and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (367.8). He accounted for 431 total yards and three touchdowns in the regular season finale win over Texas Tech, and followed it up with 274 total yards and four touchdowns in the Alamo Bowl win over No. 12 Utah.
His stellar junior season came after great sophomore campaign that saw him lead the Longhorns to a 10-4 record, a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. It was Texas' first double-digit win season since 2009, when it went 13-1 and lost the BCS Championship Game to Alabama. Ehlingher threw for 3,296 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and 16 scores in 2018.
Ehlinger is not listed on the current CBS Sports list of Top 100 NFL Draft prospects.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UL vs. Miami (OH), LendingTree Bowl pick
The penultimate game of the 2019 season will take place Monday night in Mobile, Alabama
-
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs declares for NFL
Ruggs had 746 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019 season
-
2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 2020 LendingTree Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Top Picks: LendingTree Bowl best bet
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
LSU vs. Clemson title game sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson...
-
Faith surrounds Tagovailoa's NFL choice
Did Alabama's star quarterback make the right decision? Only time will tell
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game