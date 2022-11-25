Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Texas State

Current Records: Louisiana 5-6; Texas State 4-7

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

Louisiana was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their painful 49-17 loss to the Florida State Seminoles might stick with them for a while. The Ragin' Cajuns were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-3. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana, but QB Chandler Fields led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things were close when Texas State and the Arkansas State Red Wolves clashed last week, but Texas State ultimately edged out the opposition 16-13. Texas State's only offensive touchdown came from RB Lincoln Pare.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Seth Keller booted in three field goals, the longest a 49-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Texas State's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll find out if the Bobcats can add another positive mark to their record or if Louisiana can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Texas State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a 5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with Texas State.