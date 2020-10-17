Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Troy

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-3; Troy 2-1

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Troy Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy will be strutting in after a victory while the Colonels will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Kentucky was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 33-30 to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Eastern Kentucky had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Troy ran circles around the Texas State Bobcats last week, and the extra yardage (488 yards vs. 254 yards) paid off. Troy enjoyed a cozy 37-17 win over Texas State. Troy QB Gunnar Watson was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 338 yards on 46 attempts.

The Colonels are now 1-3 while the Trojans sit at 2-1. Troy is 0-1 after wins this year, and Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy,, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy,, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.