West Virginia tabs Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall as starting QB entering 2019 season

West Virginia is the latest school to name its starting quarterback entering the 2019 season. On Tuesday, first-year coach Neal Brown told reporters that Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall would lead the Mountaineers into Week 1 against James Madison as the successor to Will Grier. The news comes after another pair of transfer quarterbacks were named the starters at their new schools: Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma and Justin Fields at Ohio State.

The addition of Hurts this past offseason, of course, was a primary factor in Kendall's transfer. Initially, Oklahoma blocked Kendall's ability to become immediately eligible with the Mountaineers; however, the Sooners quickly recanted and Kendall was able to play in 2019.

Kendall beat out Jack Allison, who started in last year's Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse, and Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege. Brown also told reporters that Doege would redshirt this season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA on Tuesday that would make him immediately eligible in 2019 as well.

Kendall appeared in six games for the Sooners last season, throwing for 122 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty.