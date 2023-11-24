Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The Bulldogs star is a graduate, which means that he can enter the portal before the winter transfer window officially opens on Dec. 4. Though Rogers missed a majority of this season with injury, he is one of the most prolific passers in SEC history.

Rogers, who signed with Mississippi State in 2020 and has one year of eligibility remaining, broke the SEC's career completions record in October 2022 and finishes his career in Starkville with 1,301 completed passes. His 12,315 yards passing ranks second in SEC history -- he had a shot at breaking Aaron Murray's 13,166-yard mark this year if he was healthy -- and his 94 career passing touchdowns rank fourth in conference history.

Rogers had 1,626 yards passing and 12 touchdowns through eight games this season. He injured his left shoulder in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan and did not return until Nov. 18 against Southern Miss. In Mississippi State's regular-season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving, Rogers completed 25 of his 39 passes for 207 yards in a 17-7 loss.

The Bulldogs finished the year with a 5-7 record after firing coach Zach Arnett 10 games into his first year. Despite his familiarity with former coach Mike Leach's system, Arnett tried some major schematic changes -- particularly on the offensive side of the ball -- that didn't mesh well with the talent Mississippi State had in place.

Rogers was one pace for his worst year as Mississippi State's starter even without the injury. With Leach calling the shots, Rogers passed for 8,713 yards and 71 touchdowns over the past two seasons with 19 300-yard passing games in his career; however, he had only one such game in 2023. If he can return to form and find the right system, he could reemerge as one of the most prolific passers in the nation.