Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Iowa 5-1, Wisconsin 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 14th at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wisconsin had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.7 points), and they went ahead and made it three. They took their match against Rutgers on Saturday 24-13.

Wisconsin's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tanner Mordecai led the charge by throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown. Braelon Allen was another key contributor, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Purdue on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 20-14 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Iowa.

Iowa's victory had many fathers, but Kaleb Johnson led the charge by rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Johnson's rushing score was no short dash either: it was a 67 yard sprint in the first quarter. The team also got some help courtesy of Erick All, who picked up 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Iowa's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Logan Lee and his two sacks.

Wisconsin's victory was their third straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 4-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 32.3 points per game. Iowa has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six contests, giving them a 5-1 record.

Looking forward to Saturday, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Wisconsin ended up a good deal behind Iowa in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, losing 24-10. Will Wisconsin have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 10-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 36 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa.