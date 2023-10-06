Wisconsin welcomes Rutgers to Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday as the Badgers look to improve to 5-0 in the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Rutgers is off to its best start since joining the Big Ten in 2014, improving to 4-1 last weekend with a 52-3 blowout win over FCS opponent Wagner. The Scarlet Knights allowed only 106 yards in that game, which is the fewest surrendered in Greg Schiano's 15 years at the school.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt finished 12 of 19 for 146 yards and a touchdown and running back Kyle Monangai added 87 yards on the ground. The Scarlet Knights have scored 154 points through the first five games of the season, their most in that stretch since the 2013 season.

Wisconsin comes into the weekend 3-1 in the first year of the Luke Fickell era. The Badgers are coming off a bye but opened Big Ten play with a 38-17 win over Purdue on the road in West Lafayette in Week 4. Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Live stream: Peacock

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Need to know

It all starts with Allen: Wisconsin's identity as a program is linked to the run game. Even if offensive coordinator Phil Longo run the Air Raid, it's hard to not envision the Badgers as a team that loves to pound the rock. Allen is one the top running backs in the country and is coming off one of his best performances of the season against Purdue. Rutgers, however, has a top-25 run defense. Something will have to give on Saturday.

Hot start from Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start in nine years, and a win over Wisconsin on Saturday would mark one of the key moments in Schiano's second stint as the head of the program. The lone loss this season was a 24-point blowout defeat at the hands of Michigan. They have yet to beat an opponent that currently has a winning record, but that could change on Saturday.

Wisconsin's path to the Big Ten Championship Game is clear: The Big Ten West is not great. Iowa, one of the other top contenders in the division, just lost istarting quarterback Cade McNamara for the season. Wisconsin has a date with Iowa next weekend, and the only other ranked opponent on the schedule is Ohio State at the end of the month. If the Badgers take care of business during the next two weeks, they should be the division's representative in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction



Odds via SportsLine consensus

Rutgers' run defense against Wisconsin's ground game is the key matchup. If the Scarlet Knights can limit explosive plays and the amount of touches Allen gets, they can make it close. It's been a long time since Rutgers has been relevant on the gridiron, and a win over Wisconsin would certainly announce its arrival to the college football world. It will have to do it in front of a hostile packed house, but 14 points are too many for a matchup of one-loss teams. Pick: Rutgers +14

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past seven seasons -- and find out.