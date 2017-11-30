WWE star, gubernatorial candidate Kane endorses Les Miles for Tennessee job

Because this Tennessee coaching search is required to be as weird as possible

Tennessee has already gone through this year's installment of the #GRUMORS, fans revolted against athletic director John Currie's decision to hire Greg Schiano, and Currie has a handful of coaches including Duke's David Cutcliffe, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Purdue's Jeff Brohm all pass on Rocky Top.

WWE wrestler Kane -- real name is Glenn Jacobs, who just so happens to be a gubernatorial candidate for mayor of Knox County -- decided to weigh in with his own brilliant suggestion for the next coach of the Vols: former LSU coach Les Miles.

Miles has been out of coaching since late September 2016, when he was fired from LSU after a 2-2 start. During his time in Baton Rouge, he was 114-34, 62-28 in the SEC, won two SEC championships (2007, 2011) and won the national championship following the 2007 season. 

But after years of a stale offense that didn't seem to evolve at all into the new era of more wide open football, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva had enough in the middle of last season after toying with the idea of letting go of Miles following the 2015 regular season.

Kane, meanwhile, has a lot on his hands these days. Not only has he returned to WWE at age 50 while in the middle of a gubernatorial election, he has been active regarding this coaching search. He previously supported the fans' revolt and told Currie that Schiano was not an acceptable candidat.e

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories