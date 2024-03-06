Ole Miss is set to hire Zach Arnett as an analyst less than four months after he was dismissed as coach of rival Mississippi State, 247Sports confirmed. Given his previous three years with the Bulldogs as a defensive coordinator, Arnett has plenty of familiarity with the Rebels as he crosses Egg Bowl lines.

Adding Arnett gives Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding another experienced defensive voice on staff as the Rebels gear up for a run at the College Football Playoff in 2024. Though Arnett posted just a 4-6 record in 2023 after he was elevated following the death of Mike Leach in December 2022, the 37-year-old remains well-respected as a defensive mind.

His migration to Kiffin's staff is only the latest example of high-profile coach crossover within the rivalry. Arnett's successor, Jeff Lebby, worked as the Ole Miss offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, pitting wits directly with Arnett. The Rebels were 2-1 against Mississippi State over the three meetings spanning Arnett's time as defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs; he was fired as coach in November 2023 with two games still remaining, including the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 17-7 with Greg Knox serving as interim coach for the Bulldogs.

Arnett built his reputation as a defensive savant during nine seasons on staff at San Diego State, including the final two as defensive coordinator, before he landed the defensive coordinator position under Leach at Mississippi State.