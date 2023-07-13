Apple

Whether you had Amazon Prime Day on your calendar and completely spaced, or had no idea it was happening at all, we want you to know about terrific deals still happening at Amazon now that Prime Day is over.

Hands down, our readers' favorite Prime Day deal was on the Apple Watch Series 8. (It's a beaut, to say the least.) Apple Watch Series 8 isn't isn't on sale for Prime Day anymore but…drumroll…Amazon is offering a $69 coupon on our top-selling Prime Day-deal product, Apple Watch Series 8.

What does that mean? Apple Watch Series 8 is now just $330 with coupon (reduced from $399).

Do you actually need an Apple Watch?

To be honest, you do. That's because the Apple Watch Series 8 is so much for than a watch or glorified heart rate monitor.

Apple Watches can do everything from track your heart rate to send emails and texts. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. It also offers a lot of fitness tracking options, making it a great wearable to take to the gym, HIIT class or even on a hike.

We love that Apple Watches are sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.

Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Google Pixel Watch (on sale for $279) make great smartwatch alternatives for Android owners.

Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $330 with coupon (reduced from $399)

Android alternative: Google Pixel Watch



Amazon

Google Pixel Watches are designed to keep you both fit and connected on the go. The Google Pixel Watch comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled versions and both are currently on deep discount at Amazon.

The Wi-Fi Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your incoming communication, but it requires an available Wi-Fi network or a mobile device within close range.

Using Fitbit technology, Google Pixel tracks heart rate, calories burned and activity. It also gives insights into the quality of your sleep (and how you can get more). Though it's not completely waterproof, Google Pixel Watch is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and sweat proof.

The watch comes in five different face and band options. It's iconic sleek, round face makes it a stylish accessory you can wear anytime.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $279 (reduced from $350)

The LTE Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your text messages and emails whether or not you're logged into a wireless network or piggybacking off your mobile device's wireless network. The LTE model is slightly more expensive, currently on sale on Amazon for $320, reduced from $400.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $320 (reduced from $400)

Android alternative: Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

You need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. If you're an Android phone owner, consider going with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Android compatible

Aluminum metal frame, comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)

Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more

IP68 rated, so you can take it swimming (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)

Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $280

Upgraded Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung via Amazon

Or, you can upgrade to the 4.6-star-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has all the key features of the Galaxy Watch 5, but with some noteworthy upgrades.

Key upgrades found on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:

Has a larger watch face (45mm) than the Galaxy Watch 5

Case is made of super-tough titanium, which protects better than aluminum

Has a bigger 590mAh battery (vs 410mAh for the Galaxy Watch 5) for longer life

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $379 (reduced from $449)

