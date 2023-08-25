Segway

Top go-kart and e-scooter brand Segway has slashed prices on some of its top-selling products. The best part: The big Segway deals are on Amazon.

E-scooters can be used for anything: a fun way to catch the wind in your hair and get outside, or a simple, low-stress way to travel quickly (sometimes at speeds up to 40 miles per hour). E-scooters are popular with college students, commuters, travelers -- anybody who doesn't have the budget for a car, or the time for public transportation. Purchasing an e-scooter can even help you improve your carbon footprint (not to mention lower your bills at the gas station).

When it comes to go-karts, Segway goes all in on a top of the line product as well, and Amazon is offering big savings here, too. Go-karts aren't just fun and games; Segway go-karts get you outside and offer fun for everybody, from kids to just kids at heart.

Amazon has slashed prices almost 50% on some of the most popular Seqway products, making it easier than ever to get outside and get moving.

One thing to note: Riding a scooter or go-kart without a helmet can lead to traumatic brain injury. There's no reason not to ride with a helmet on. We'll make it easy: We like this helmet from Outdoor Master on Amazon, just $24.

Best deals at Amazon's Sewgay go-kart and e-scooter sale

Below is a quick preview of the major Segway deals featured in this article. We've curated the best deals on Segway e-scooters and go-karts, bringing you big savings on a great way to get around, get outside and have big fun.

Amazon

Ride better with the Segway D18 W Electric KickScooter, which features three different speeds -- Eco, Drive and Sports modes –- a durable lithium battery and a powerful motor that lasts up to eight years with moderate use.

A good choice foe teens and adults, this model lets you travel up to 15 mph maximum speed. Plus, it's easy to use and foldable.

The Segway D18W Electric KickScooter is available at Amazon for $299 (reduced from $500)

Top features of Segway D18 W Electric KickScooter:

Travel up to 15 mph maximum speed

2.1 watt built-in front LED light, brake and rear lights

Travel up to 11.2 miles on a single charge

E-mark reflectors and front, side and rear

10-inch Pneumatic tries

Easy to charge and lasts up to 3.5 hours

Folds in three easy steps

Featuring a sleek design, the Segway P65 scooter is powered by a 500W motor offering a range up to 40.4 miles and a stellar top speed of 25 mph. Its maximum capacity of 265 pounds means that even adults can get out and explore on this top-of-the-line Segway scooter.

This scooter features a comprehensive lighting system, cruise control, suspension fit for rough roads and a screen display of speed and other important metrics.

Woah. The Segway P64 scooter is available at Amazon for $1000 (reduced from $1500)

Top features of the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter:

25 mph maximum speed

Features six different modes

40.4 miles range

10.5 inch self-sealing tubeless tires

Easy charging up to four hours

Features front disc brake and rear electric brake

Comprehensive lighting system featuring front and rear signal lights and 10 W automatic LED front light

Daytime running light and brake lights make sure you are seen by cars

Controls include cruise control and turn signal

Quick foldable construction with locking mechanism on the front stem

Doule wish-bone torsion suspension offers stability on the roughest of roads

Maximum weight capacity 265 pounds

Amazon

A terrific commuter's scooter, the Segway Ninebot ES2 takes speed up to 15.5 mph, or offers a leisurely ride on cruise control. Both front and rear wheels feature shock absorption designed for maximum comfort. The braking system features a combination of anti-lock mechanical brakes and electrical breaks to ensure you a safe ride.

Featuring a speedy 700-watt motor, the Segway Ninebot ES2 offers a powerful performance with a range of up to 15.5 miles. This sleek, lightweight model also features a one-step folding system, making it a powerhouse of a scooter that's easy to store when not in use.

The Segway Ninebot ES2 is available at Amazon now for $299 (reduced from $589)

Top features of the Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter:

Lightweight

One-step foldable design makes this easy to store

Suspension system design for a comfortable ride

Color ambient lights allow rider to express personal style on the road

Maximum weight capacity 220 pounds

Amazon

The Segway Ninebot S Max self-balancing scooter features an easy-to-use steering wheel for more control on the road and added stability. With a range of approximately 23 miles and a maximum speed of 12.4 miles per hour, Segway's Ninebot S Max creates a fun way to explore your surroundings while remaining totally in charge of your ride.

Top features of the Segway Ninebot S Max self-balancing scooter:

Control the ride with hand controlled steering wheel

Ninebot S Max technology detects when you're falling and the engine automatically stops

Adjustable bar allows rider to extend or shorten far for desired height

Engine shuts when scooter detects unusual movements like falling

Maximum speed up to 12.5 miles per hour

Removable bar makes this scooter easy to store and to transport

Amazon

Segway ups the game with the GoKart Pro, featuring a top speed of 23 mph and a 15.5 miles range, all on a single charge. This easy-to-assemble go-kart features a rear-engine design with a rear-wheel-drive designed like a supercar.

Segway has pulled out all the stops when it comes to safety; the high-strength steel frame can carry a payload of up to 220 pounds and the triple anti-collision protection is designed to keep the rider safe.

Save $500 on the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro on Amazon, $1800 (reduced from $2300)

Top features of Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro:

Maximum speed up to 23 mph

15.5 miles range

Maximum payload 220 pounds

Constructed with anti-collision protection to keep the rider safe

Can accommodate riders from 4.5" to 6.3" tall

