Top go-kart and e-scooter brand Segway has slashed prices on some of its top-selling products. The best part: The big Segway deals are on Amazon.
E-scooters can be used for anything: a fun way to catch the wind in your hair and get outside, or a simple, low-stress way to travel quickly (sometimes at speeds up to 40 miles per hour). E-scooters are popular with college students, commuters, travelers -- anybody who doesn't have the budget for a car, or the time for public transportation. Purchasing an e-scooter can even help you improve your carbon footprint (not to mention lower your bills at the gas station).
When it comes to go-karts, Segway goes all in on a top of the line product as well, and Amazon is offering big savings here, too. Go-karts aren't just fun and games; Segway go-karts get you outside and offer fun for everybody, from kids to just kids at heart.
Amazon has slashed prices almost 50% on some of the most popular Seqway products, making it easier than ever to get outside and get moving.
One thing to note: Riding a scooter or go-kart without a helmet can lead to traumatic brain injury. There's no reason not to ride with a helmet on. We'll make it easy: We like this helmet from Outdoor Master on Amazon, just $24.
Below is a quick preview of the major Segway deals featured in this article. We've curated the best deals on Segway e-scooters and go-karts, bringing you big savings on a great way to get around, get outside and have big fun.
- Save 40% on a 250w e-scooter: Segway Ninebot D18W Electric KickScooter
- Save 30% on a top-of-the-line scooter: Segway P65U Electrical KickScooter
- Save 49% and ride 3.5 hours and a single charge: Segway Ninebot ES Series Electric KickScooter
- Save 33% on self-balancing e-scooter: Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter
- Save $500 on top-quality Segway go kart: Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro- 4
Segway Ninebot D18W Electric KickScooter
Ride better with the Segway D18 W Electric KickScooter, which features three different speeds -- Eco, Drive and Sports modes –- a durable lithium battery and a powerful motor that lasts up to eight years with moderate use.
A good choice foe teens and adults, this model lets you travel up to 15 mph maximum speed. Plus, it's easy to use and foldable.
The Segway D18W Electric KickScooter is available at Amazon for $299 (reduced from $500)
Top features of Segway D18 W Electric KickScooter:
- Travel up to 15 mph maximum speed
- 2.1 watt built-in front LED light, brake and rear lights
- Travel up to 11.2 miles on a single charge
- E-mark reflectors and front, side and rear
- 10-inch Pneumatic tries
- Easy to charge and lasts up to 3.5 hours
- Folds in three easy steps
Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter
Featuring a sleek design, the Segway P65 scooter is powered by a 500W motor offering a range up to 40.4 miles and a stellar top speed of 25 mph. Its maximum capacity of 265 pounds means that even adults can get out and explore on this top-of-the-line Segway scooter.
This scooter features a comprehensive lighting system, cruise control, suspension fit for rough roads and a screen display of speed and other important metrics.
Woah. The Segway P64 scooter is available at Amazon for $1000 (reduced from $1500)
Top features of the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter:
- 25 mph maximum speed
- Features six different modes
- 40.4 miles range
- 10.5 inch self-sealing tubeless tires
- Easy charging up to four hours
- Features front disc brake and rear electric brake
- Comprehensive lighting system featuring front and rear signal lights and 10 W automatic LED front light
- Daytime running light and brake lights make sure you are seen by cars
- Controls include cruise control and turn signal
- Quick foldable construction with locking mechanism on the front stem
- Doule wish-bone torsion suspension offers stability on the roughest of roads
- Maximum weight capacity 265 pounds
Segway Ninebot ES Series Electric KickScooter
A terrific commuter's scooter, the Segway Ninebot ES2 takes speed up to 15.5 mph, or offers a leisurely ride on cruise control. Both front and rear wheels feature shock absorption designed for maximum comfort. The braking system features a combination of anti-lock mechanical brakes and electrical breaks to ensure you a safe ride.
Featuring a speedy 700-watt motor, the Segway Ninebot ES2 offers a powerful performance with a range of up to 15.5 miles. This sleek, lightweight model also features a one-step folding system, making it a powerhouse of a scooter that's easy to store when not in use.
The Segway Ninebot ES2 is available at Amazon now for $299 (reduced from $589)
Top features of the Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter:
- Lightweight
- One-step foldable design makes this easy to store
- Suspension system design for a comfortable ride
- Color ambient lights allow rider to express personal style on the road
- Maximum weight capacity 220 pounds
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter
The Segway Ninebot S Max self-balancing scooter features an easy-to-use steering wheel for more control on the road and added stability. With a range of approximately 23 miles and a maximum speed of 12.4 miles per hour, Segway's Ninebot S Max creates a fun way to explore your surroundings while remaining totally in charge of your ride.
Top features of the Segway Ninebot S Max self-balancing scooter:
- Control the ride with hand controlled steering wheel
- Ninebot S Max technology detects when you're falling and the engine automatically stops
- Adjustable bar allows rider to extend or shorten far for desired height
- Engine shuts when scooter detects unusual movements like falling
- Maximum speed up to 12.5 miles per hour
- Removable bar makes this scooter easy to store and to transport
Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro
Segway ups the game with the GoKart Pro, featuring a top speed of 23 mph and a 15.5 miles range, all on a single charge. This easy-to-assemble go-kart features a rear-engine design with a rear-wheel-drive designed like a supercar.
Segway has pulled out all the stops when it comes to safety; the high-strength steel frame can carry a payload of up to 220 pounds and the triple anti-collision protection is designed to keep the rider safe.
Save $500 on the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro on Amazon, $1800 (reduced from $2300)
Top features of Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro:
- Maximum speed up to 23 mph
- 15.5 miles range
- Maximum payload 220 pounds
- Constructed with anti-collision protection to keep the rider safe
- Can accommodate riders from 4.5" to 6.3" tall
