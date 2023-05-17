Amazon Prime Day really should be a national holiday. Trying to get anyone to focus on work or school while Amazon is literally slashing prices on sports fan essentials like Apple Watch 8 (save $70), Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $122, or this charming Mike Trout bobblehead ($19), is a Herculean task no one should have to take on.

Prime Day will likely be held in early to mid-July, but that doesn't mean you have to hold in all that shopping you're itching to do now. One of Amazon's most popular tech products, Au King's portable projector ($66), has been majorly reduced for Amazon Prime members. What a way to watch the game! Let's shop.

Best portable projectors on sale on Amazon

What to look for in a portable projector

We like the idea of being able to catch the game anywhere, and a portable projector is the perfect way to do just that. You can even use a portable projector to set up an outdoor game-watching party -- you and your friends could be watching the NBA playoffs while grilling on the porch or lounging in the pool.

Price, of course, is an important factor. You can get a capable portable projector for under $100, but if you want the best and brightest picture quality, expect to pay much more. Still, even an expensive portable projector will save you money over an outdoor TV such as Samsung's "The Terrace."

Connectivity is important when looking for a portable projector. We looked for models that connect wirelessly (no cord tangle here) with a wide Bluetooth compatibility easily connectable to a variety of bluetooth speakers. We looked for a long lamp life and cooling system as well as the latest noise suppression technology.

Resolution on portable projectors has come a long way since dad tried to play a blurry movie on the lone white wall at home. Look for a projector with Full HD (1920x1080) and compare Lumen (brightness) when assessing any projector. The brightness will dictate where and when you can (or can't) use your projector. The bigger the picture you want to enjoy, the more brightness you'll need.

Battery life is important too. Most portable projectors have a built-in battery for when a wall socket is hard to come by.

AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector

Amazon

With approximately 24,000 customer reviews on Amazon, it's hard not to play favorites with Au King's mini projector. Add in the pre-Prime Day price and it's easy to understand why so many reviewers were impressed with this mini portable projector.

AuKing's upgraded 1080p projector features 9500 lumens of brightness. Expect a clear and sharp detailed picture, which adopts the latest color technology. The 200 inch large project screen brings an immersive viewing experience and the long bulb life ensures you won't miss a shot or play. Advanced noise reduction technology reduces fan noise from previous models by 80%. The built-in stereo speakers provide crystal clear sound, though this model easily connects with outside speakers for an upgrade. Connects perfectly to smartphones, laptops and TV boxes, ensuring you a lifetime job as Super Bowl party host.

AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector ($66)

Toptro WiFi Bluetooth Projector

Amazon

No extra cables needed here, TR21 wifi projector is built with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip and wide compatibility for connectivity with various bluetooth speakers and headphones. This model features 9500 lumens of brightness and a 10000:1 contrast ratio, making for a bright, vivid picture. Noise-reduction technology, plus 120,000 hours of bulb life, keeps your focus where it should be: on the game.

TOPTRO WiFi Bluetooth Projector $60 after coupon (reduced from $130)

BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector

Amazon

This easy to set up and completely versatile projector offers some major bells and whistles. The big and clear picture features 1080p full HD resolution, 500 ANSI lumens and HDR10/HLG for brilliant details. The 2:1 channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass (two midrange tweeters and woofer) gives your game a major sound quality upgrade. The adjustable stand tilts up to 15 degrees and boasts auto focus, 2D keystone and four corner adjustment, perfect for sports fans wanting that in-stadium experience from home. The durable design is splash-proof and drop-proof for outdoor use.

BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector, $800 (reduced from $900)

Shop more portable projectors on sale on Amazon

