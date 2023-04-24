The 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season is destined to make history. For the first time since the league's inception, all 172 games in both the NWSL and NWSL Challenge Cup will air on CBS's collection of platforms. The Challenge Cup, the cup series all 12 NWSL teams compete in throughout the season, airs exclusively on Paramount+.

Interest in women's soccer has never been higher thanks to the star power and talent of NWSL stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavalle, Sydney Leroux and Trinity Rodman. It's never been easier to watch.

CBS Sports and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Where to watch the 2023 NWSL season

Six games will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+, and so will the championships. Viewers in Canada can watch 70 games on TSN and TSN+, while anyone outside the U.S. can watch games on NWSLSoccer.com.

The league's 22-game season runs on a home-and-away double round-robin format. The top six teams in the final standings at the end of the NWSL season qualify for the playoffs and are seeded in order of their record and the top two teams receive a first-round bye.

CBS makes history with the 2023 NWSL season

Regular-season play ends Sunday, October 15. The quarterfinal round will be played on October 22, followed by the semifinal round, scheduled for November 4. The 2023 NWSL Championship on November 11.

How to watch the 2023 NWSL live from home

CBS will air six NWSL games this season.

NWSL Challenge Cup Final, Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 NWSL Playoffs , Sunday October 22

, Sunday October 22 NWSL Championship, Saturday, November 11

All six games aired on CBS will also stream on Paramount +. The NWSL playoffs will also air on CBS Sports Network.

Where to stream the 2023 NWSL season: Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Network

Paramount+ coverage will stream most of the season's 172 games except the 23 that will air on CBS Sports Network.

The cheapest way to get CBS Sports Network is with Hulu + Live TV (starting at $69.99 per month). That gets you 23 games, including the NWSL Playoffs.

You can stream live sports on CBS with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. The Premium plan is required to stream live sports (through your local CBS affiliate).

Key dates for the 2023 NWSL season

The 2023 NWSL season runs from March to November, with a quick break beginning in July for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The revamped schedule was designed to avoid too many midweek games and to limit the number of games scheduled during the FIFA Women's World Cup to ensure the league's top players are able to compete both for their NWSL franchises and their national teams.

Below is a list of important dates on this year's NWSL calendar. For a closer look at individual matches and channel listings, check out the official NWSL schedule.

June 3: Mark your calendars for the star-studded rivalry meeting between OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC, where reigning league and championship MVP Sophia Smith and the Thorns look to even their Cascadia Rivalry record against a veteran OL Reign team led by Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe.

June 28: Don't miss Angel City FC square off against San Diego Wave on April 23. Watch Alyssa Thompson, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NWSL Draft, lead Angel City against 2022 NWSL Defender and Rookie of the Year Naomi Girma for the Wave FC. They'll meet again on June 17 and June 28, the latter for matchday 3 of the 2023 Challenge Cup.

October 15: For the first time in NWSL history, all 12 teams will compete on the final day of the regular season, highlighting the league's parity and the playoff push.

October 22: NWSL playoffs begin

November 11: NWSL Championships

