Spring training kicked off last week with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the San Diego Padres in the first game of the 2024 MLB preseason. After a cold winter, baseball fans are gearing up to watch the MLB preseason series of practices and exhibition games. It's a great opportunity to size up the teams ahead of the season and get an up-close look at the new talent on the field (like Shohei Ohtani, who plays his first pre-season game for the Dodgers on Tuesday).

Now, you can watch the next spring training game in style thanks to two new hat collections for the 2024 season. New Era just dropped an MLB Spring Training hat collection and an MLB Batting Practice hat collection -- both of which you'll be able to spot on the heads of your favorite players this season.

Get your MLB Spring Training 2024 hat at Fanatics

Featuring a fresh fitted style, bold team colors and the 2024 MLB shield, the New Era 2024 Spring Training 59FIFTY Fitted Hat is the perfect finishing touch to a baseball fan's game day outfit. The structured polyester construction sits comfortably atop your head and wipes clean easily if you ever have any accidental spills.

With fresh designs for every team available, you'll want to order yours fast to make sure you can get it in your size.

2024 MLB Spring Training hats are available at Fanatics for $46.

Get your MLB Batting Practice 2024 hat at Fanatics

There's nothing quite like the exhilarating mayhem that is pregame batting practice. With dozens of balls crisscrossing through the air, the hour of synchronized chaos is a spectacle witness. It's also your best shot at catching a ball since more balls are flying into the stands and there are fewer fans to compete against.

This year, you'll see your favorite players sporting fresh MLB Batting Practice caps from the 2024 collection by New Era. With a unique design for each team, the 2024 MLB Batting Practice hat collection features a mix of throwback designs and stylish tributes to some of MLB's best moments and most iconic players.

Proudly display your allegiance by wearing your team's hat while you try to catch a baseball at the next pregame batting practice -- or just catch some spring training swings on TV.

You can get your 2024 MLB Batting Practice hat at Fanatics for $45.