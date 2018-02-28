Spring training: How to watch, stream MLB free agents' exhibition game online

Some of the unsigned free agents will be on display on Thursday

Earlier in the week, we brought you news that the MLBPA free-agent camp players would be partaking in exhibition games against a Japanese amateur team.

The second of those games will take place on Thursday morning at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. And, in the spirit of the times, the Players Association will be streaming the game via YouTube. Yes, really:

For those unwilling or unable to read the tweet, here is the vital information:

The press release even notes that three cameras will be involved, giving the affair some production values.

So, there you go. Anyone jonesing for more exhibition baseball can put eyes on a slew of players who, for various reasons, remain unsigned by big-league teams. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES