Whether you've been following Mookie since his time in Boston, or you're a Clayton Kershaw stan, it's easy being a Los Angeles Dodgers fan this season. Currently sitting comfortably atop the NL West (we see you Diamondbacks), the Dodgers looked primed for another postseason.

It's no surprise the Boys in Blue have made the postseason every year since 2013 and will likely play October baseball again this year. What is a surprise is that one the best LA Dodgers fan shops is on Amazon, a total home run for fans who want great prices and a big selection of products (and yes, that two-day shipping for those of us who just can't wait.)

Our top LA Dodgers gear picks at Amazon:

Score a deal on a Dodgers hat: '47 Dodgers Clean Up Cap in royal blue, $21 (reduced from $25)

Get a fresh new Dodgers T: 47 Dodgers Super Rival Pregame T-Shirt, $35

Wear Dodgers pride on your wrist: Game Time Dodgers Wrist Watch, $90

The best LA Dodgers gear on Amazon



There are very few sounds as exhilarating as the sound of a bat smacking a home run out into the bleachers past center field at Dodger Stadium. Whether you're watching in person, watching from home, or you like to fan out with anytime-team gear and merch, Amazon has all your Dodgers needs take care of. That Prime shipping means you don't have to wait too long to show your (Dodgers) team spirit.

'47 Dodgers Black White Clean Up Cap

Amazon

We're big fans of '47 Brand's team gear, it's quality top-notch (and well worth the price). We like that their gear is officially licensed and that this blue and white Clean Up cap features classic Dodger Blue and white, a must-have for any Dodger fan.

'47 Dodgers BWhite Clean Up Cap in blue, $28

Want to get a new Dodgers hat and save some cash? Get this hat in royal blue instead -- it's on sale for $21 at Amazon.

'47 Dodgers Clean Up Cap in royal blue, $21 (reduced from $25)

'47 MLB Dodger Logo Clean Up Cap

Amazon

One of Amazon and '47 Brand's best-selling LA Dodgers hats, we like the Script Logo hat's broken-in feel. The hook and loop enclosure makes this hat an easy fit for all fans. Machine washable, this one will keep its quality without losing any of the brightness or quality of the logos.

Apologies in advance if it's hard to choose between '47 Brand's Dodgers Clean Up cap and this Script Logo cap. You just may decide to buy both.

'47 MLB Dodger Logo Clean Up Cap in white, $37

If you still haven't found the perfect LA Dodgers cap, or you're looking to go all-in by purchasing more than one, New Era's Los Angeles Dodgers adjustable straight brim cap is a fantastic choice for fans who want the street cred of looking like a player. The hat's structured cap doubles as a visor, perfect for watching Freddie hit a homer outside the stadium.

New Era Los Angeles Dodgers Adjustable Straight Brim Baseball Cap, $33 (reduced from $38)

47 Dodgers Super Rival Pregame T-Shirt

Amazon

When it comes to fan gear, we don't mind paying a little bit more for quality merch. We chose '47 Brand's Dodgers tee knowing we want our fan gear to go the distance, just like our team.

47 Dodgers Super Rival Pregame T-Shirt, $35

'47 Brand Freddie Freeman Dodgers Tee

Amazon

Scoring World Series champion Freddie Freeman from the Atlanta Braves in March, 2022 was a big coup for Dave Roberts and the entire Dodgers front office. Fans quickly embraced Freeman, his jersey No. 5 lining the stadium on tees and fan gear.

'47 Brand Freddie Freeman Dodgers Tee, $27

'47 Dodgers Relay Grey T-Shirt

Amazon

For a more understated expression of fandom (we can relate), we like this distressed graphic tee. It's soft, 100% cotton and high-quality, which means it will last you all season -- and then some.

'47 Dodgers Relay Grey T-Shirt, $36

Game Time Dodgers Wrist Watch

Amazon

Make a statement at the game or on the town with a Dodgers-themed wrist watch. Featuring high-quality Quartz construction, this watch is about more than just flexing your fan muscles. Weatherproof up to 3ATM/30 meters and shock resistant, this watch is as durable as the 2023 bullpen.

Game Time Dodgers Wrist Watch, $90

If you like the idea of team-themed watch, but haven't found "the one" just yet, Game Time's MLB Surge Series hits a home run as well. This limited edition fan favorite is officially licensed by Major League Baseball.

Game Time Los Angeles Dodgers Surge Series Watch, $80

Los Angeles Dodgers Chrome License Plate Frame

Amazon

Flex your fandom wherever you go with a Dodgers chrome license plate holder. This high-quality frame is impact resistant and built to last. Frame measures 12" x 6", pre-drilled holes included.

Los Angeles Dodgers Chrome License Plate Frame, $45

More great gifts and finds for LA Dodgers fans on Amazon

