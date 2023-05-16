After a rocky season start, the Los Angeles Lakers have defied all odds (and some TV pundits) as the sleeper team of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Determined to bring another championship to LA, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the entire Lakers roster have defeated the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, to head to the conference finals.

The Lakers will now face off against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. (Not a cable TV subscriber? Here's a guide on how to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets game.)

Looking for the best way to support your team? If you can't get tickets to the Lakers vs. Nuggets series, you can always rock some fresh new LA Lakers gear at home, at the office and at the local sports bar. Here are some of our top picks for Lakers fans.

Best LA Lakers gear on Amazon

Surprise: Amazon has a solid selection of LA Lakers gear for fans. Amazon products ship fast and free with Amazon Prime, so your purchase will arrive well in time to wear it for the rest of the series. The best part -- Amazon's prices are often lower than what you'll pay at stores like Lids or Fanatics.

LA Lakers two-tone snapback

Amazon

The easiest way to show some Lakers love is to wear your team pride on your head. Amazon has a selection of snapbacks and fitted hats for LA Lakers fans. We like this two-tone option by 9Fifty that really shows off the team's purple and gold. (You can get a purple brimmed 9Fifty snapback at Amazon, as well.)

LA Lakers 9Fifty two-tone snapback, $31 (reduced from $34)

LA Lakers jersey-inspired tank top

Amazon

If you're looking for the genuine article, LA Lakers jerseys can be expensive. If you're looking for a much more affordable alternative, check out this 100% polyester sleeveless shirt by Ultra Game. It's officially licensed, with the Lakers team logo printed on the back.

Amazon advises that this jersey tends to run large, so considering ordering a size smaller than you usually would.

LA Lakers jersey-inspired tank top, $25

If you're looking for a gym fit that'll get plenty of compliments, this tee pairs well with these LA Lakers basketball shorts ($30).

LA Lakers basketball shorts, $30

LA Lakers retro Shaq jersey

Amazon

Want to stand out in a sea of Lebron James jerseys? We love this retro 1996-97 Los Angeles Lakers Shaq jersey from Mitchell & Ness. It features O'Neil's name and his number (34, of course) on the back. Machine washable.

LA Lakers retro Shaq O'Neil jersey, $115 (reduced from $130)

Looking for an even more classic look in Lakers gold? A 1984 Magic Johnson retro jersey is also available from Mitchell & Ness.

LA Lakers retro Magic Johnson retro jersey, $90 and up

Our top LA Lakers NBA gear picks at Fanatics and beyond

The road to the NBA Championship is paved with the latest playoffs-exclusive merch. We like this Lakers playoffs roster t-shirt, $40 at Fanatics, this branded Jump Ball Tee, $35 at Fanatics, and New Era's 2023 playoffs Lakers cap, only $28 at the NBA store.

LA Lakers playoffs exclusive T-shirt

Fanatics

If you're looking for Los Angeles Lakers gear that celebrates the team's 2023 championship run, Fanatics is the place to go. The retailer has a number of exclusive new releases you won't find on Amazon, like this playoffs T-shirt.

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs Jump Ball T-Shirt, $35

More of our favorite Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs Exclusive Merch at Fanatics

Official LA Lakers playoff roster T-Shirt

Fanatics

Here's another Fanatics-exclusive option. Right now, Fanatics will upgrade your purchase to express delivery, so you'll get this T-shirt to wear in time for Game 3 -- and maybe even Game 2, if you order ASAP.

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs Roster T-Shirt, $40

Complete the look with these LA Lakers Jordans

Fanatics

If you want to take your LA Lakers fit to the next level, we suggest these dope Nike Air Jordans in the Los Angeles colors. Some sizes are selling out, so if you want to cop a pair, you need to act quick.

