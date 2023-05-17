If you've wondered what former Tampa Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been doing since announcing his (second) retirement this spring, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been busy working on his own signature lifestyle brand.

Designed for performance and comfort, Brady Brand offers underwear, shirts, shorts, tanks, polos and even button-up shirts. Right now, you can save 30% on a wide selection of Tom Brady-approved sportswear on Amazon from Brady Brand.

Why we think you'll like Brady Brand

If buying a Brady Brand tee makes you feel like you're one step closer to achieving G.O.A.T. status yourself, that's reason enough to press "add to cart" on a Brady T-shirt. But Brady Brand apparel has more bells and whistles about which we think you should know.

Pre-shrunk fabric. First, the t-shirt fabric is soft and pre-shrunk. That's big for anyone who has seen their favorite t-shirt shrink up to crop top status after the first wash. Brady promises his tee won't do that. It's sweat-proof. Brady Brand's Drirelease fabric is made to promote cooling, moisture-wicking and is quick drying. It's Tom Brady approved. Brady spent two years developing his everyday apparel line. Being an expert in football doesn't make him a clothing expert, but spending years wearing t-shirts and shorts at the gym probably does.

Our favorite Brady Brand workout essentials on sale

If you're interested in trying out Brady Brand gear, now's the perfect time -- you can save up to 30% on these fitness essential pieces at Amazon now. Here are some of our top picks from Amazon's sale.

Brady Brand briefs and boxer briefs

Brady Brand via Amazon

These briefs, made from a breathable mix of fabric (55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% elastane) are designed to keep their shape, wear after wear. It's got a darted molded pouch for comfort. Available in three colors.

Brady Brand briefs, $10.50 (reduced from $15)

Prefer to wear boxer briefs? Brady Brand makes those -- and they're on sale at Amazon, too. Available in five colors.

Brady Brand boxer briefs, $14 (reduced from $20)

Brady Brand men's running tank

Brady Brand via Amazon

This lightweight running tank from Brady Brand, made from 88% polyester and 12% spandex, features reflective strips on the shoulders for increased visibility at night. It's available in five colors.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "I am not an athlete or really even a football fan, but I recently purchased this Brady shirt and was pleasantly surprised by the quality. The fabric is moisture-wicking, which means it's perfect for hot, humid days when you're sweating a lot. Which is pretty much every summer day in Tennessee."

Brady Brand men's running tank, $38.50 (reduced from $55)

Are mornings and nights still cool where you live? Brady Brand also makes a long-sleeve running shirt. It's on sale for 30% off at Amazon now. Available in three colors.

Brady Brand running long sleeve, $52.50 (reduced from $75)

Brady Brand cotton flex shorts

Brady Brand via Amazon

Made with a blend of 33.5% cotton, 33.5% modal, 22.8% polyester, and 10.2% spandex machine, these Brady Brand cotton flex shorts have zippered pockets to keep your keys and phone secure while you exercise. Features mesh paneling for breathability. Available in three colors.

Brady Brand cotton flex shorts, $45.50 (reduced from $75)

More Brady Brand sale finds at Amazon:

Shop Tom Brady's favorite everyday T-shirt

Brady Brand

Brady himself calls buying the Brady Brand tee "the best decision you'll ever make." We can't vouch for that, but we do think Brady's tee is worth the hype. And its pre-shrunk status makes it worth the $45.

Brady Brand T-Shirt, $45

Related stories on CBS Sports