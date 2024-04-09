Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports USATSI

For the second season in a row, the UConn Huskies are national champions. The No. 1 overall seed cut down the nets after a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night at State Farm Stadium just outside of Phoenix. The Huskies beat all six of their opponents by double-digits on their way to a sixth national championship in program history and remained unbeaten in championship games. UConn is now the first team to repeat since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007, and you can celebrate another dominant run with brand-new UConn Huskies national championship gear right now at Fanatics, including this sleek shirt.

UConn outscored its six opponents during its national championship run in 2023 by 120 points but the Huskies were even more dominant during the 2024 NCAA Tournament despite losing 63% of their scoring from last year's roster. UConn beat Stetson by 39, Northwestern by 17, San Diego State by 30, Illinois by 25 and Alabama by 14 before enjoying a 15-point win over Purdue. Tristen Newton led the team with 20 points and seven assists in the victory and UConn used its depth to overcome two-time national player of the year Zach Edey down low. Celebrate with a Huskies championship hat.

Dan Hurley's squad has now established itself as the gold standard in men's college basketball with another emphatic March Madness run. For UConn fans, patience has indeed been a virtue after Hurley failed to take the Huskies beyond the Round of 64 in his first four seasons with the program. Now you can capture a piece of history with 2024 NCAA Tournament UConn Huskies national championship t-shirts, hats, hoodies and more.

