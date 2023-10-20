Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is the latest and greatest watch in Apple's wearable lineup, but don't sleep on the Apple Watch 8. It's still fully supported by Apple, chock full of great features, and -- most importantly -- on sale for up to 28% off at Walmart right now.

The retailer has marked the Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm) down to $309, reduced from $399, while the larger Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm) is now $350 (reduced from $429). Prices vary by color. The LTE-connected version is also on sale: You can get the Apple Watch 8 LTE (41mm) for $399, reduced from $499, and the Apple Watch 8 LTE (45mm) is priced at just $379 (reduced from $529).

So no matter which size or version of the Apple Watch you're looking for, you'll find a great clearance price on it at Walmart now.

Get an Apple Watch 8 for as little as $309 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. This latest version of the Apple Watch also adds vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time for even more detailed insights into your running performance.

You can also create custom workouts with intervals to get alerted when its time to speed up, slow down, take a rest or begin your cool down session.

But what makes it especially useful for runners is the ability to leave everything at home when you take this watch. It can be your music player, fitness tracker, wallet and communication device all in one. And right now, you can get the top-rated Apple Watch 8 for just $310 on Walmart (reduced from $399).

Top features of Apple Watch Series 8:

Take an ECG anytime.

Apple Fitness + app (three months free) offers new ways to train and gives deeper metrics into your body's performance.

Use Apple Pay on the go so you can step out for a run without anything more than your Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch 8 adds new performance metrics tailored specifically to runners, including cadence, vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time.

Walmart also dropped the price on the second generation Apple Watch SE

Walmart

The Apple Watch SE is the more affordable cousin to the brand's main Apple Watch series. It's the same great quality but just a bit lighter on features. This second generation SE is swimproof and up to 20% faster than the first generation. Best of all, prices start as low as $229 at Walmart for the Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS version. That's over 20% off its list price of $289.

The larger 44mm Apple Watch SE GPS dropped from $310 down to $259 while the LTE-connected (40mm) Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $279 (reduced from $330). The 44mm LTE-connected Apple Watch SE is $309 (reduced from $364).

Top features of the Apple Watch SE (second generation):

Answer calls and texts from your wrist.

Get the same advanced safety features as the Apple Watch series 8, including fall detection and emergency SOS.

Get three free months of Apple Fitness+.

Use Apple Pay and leave your wallet at home.

Get notifications when your heart rate is high, low or irregular.

