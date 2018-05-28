Krol was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

Krol pitched a pair of scoreless innings during his 2018 big-league debut Sunday, but the Angels opted to drop him from their 40-man roster to clear room for a fresh bullpen arm in Akeel Morris. The 27-year-old owns a 1.71 ERA across 21 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake this season and could draw some interest on waivers given his past major-league experience.

