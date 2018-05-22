Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Tuesday

Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Reddick will get the night off with lefty Andrew Suarez toeing the rubber for the Giants. George Springer will slide over to right field, opening up a spot in center field for Tony Kemp to start. In 42 games this season, Reddick is hitting .227/.331/.409 with six homers.

More News
Our Latest Stories