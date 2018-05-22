Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Tuesday
Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Reddick will get the night off with lefty Andrew Suarez toeing the rubber for the Giants. George Springer will slide over to right field, opening up a spot in center field for Tony Kemp to start. In 42 games this season, Reddick is hitting .227/.331/.409 with six homers.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart