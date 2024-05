Basso was recalled from Double-A Midland on Tuesday.

Basso is set to make his first MLB appearance of his career, being called up after logging a 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings at Double-A. He made one start at Triple-A this year but surrendered nine runs on 10 hits in 2.1 innings. Basso replaces Easton Lucas on the major league roster and could have a shot at making a spot start with Alex Wood (shoulder) and Osvaldo Bido (finger) dealing with minor injuries.