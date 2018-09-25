Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets rare breather

Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.

Davis has started the last 60 games, slashing .249/.328/.609 with 25 homers and 56 RBI over that stretch. He'll get what appears to be a rare day off after the A's clinched a playoff berth with Monday's win. Jed Lowrie will serve as the DH in place of Davis on Tuesday, allowing Chad Pinder to pick up a start at the keystone.