Davis signed a contract April 5 with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League.
Davis will head south of the border to continue his career after he wasn't able to secure a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training earlier this offseason. The 34-year-old slugger has six MLB seasons of at least 20 home runs and three of at least 40 home runs on his resume, but his production has nosedived over his past two years in the big leagues. Between stops with Oakland and Texas over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Davis has slashed .203/.286/.348 (77 wRC+) across 213 plate appearances.
