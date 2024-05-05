Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 6-12). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|6
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|7
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|8
|9
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|10
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|11
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|12
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|13
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|16
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|17
|18
|19
|20
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|21
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|23
|24
R. Munoz SP MIA Roddery Munoz SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|25
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|26
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|27
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|28
M. Clevinger SP CHW Mike Clevinger SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|29
T. Alexander RP TB Tyler Alexander RP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|30
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|31
|32
|33
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
|
vs
|
vs