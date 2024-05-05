walker-buehler.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 6-12). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIA
Miami
2
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
TOR
Toronto
5
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
6
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
7
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Advisable in most cases
8
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
9
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
10
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
11
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Better left for points leagues
12
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
13
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
SD
San Diego
14
K. Gibson SP STL Kyle Gibson SP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
15
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
16
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
17
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
18
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
20
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
21
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
No thanks
22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
23
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
COL
Colorado
24
R. Munoz SP MIA Roddery Munoz SP MIA
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
25
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
26
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
27
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
TOR
Toronto
28
M. Clevinger SP CHW Mike Clevinger SP CHW
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
29
T. Alexander RP TB Tyler Alexander RP TB
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
31
A. Wood SP OAK Alex Wood SP OAK
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
SEA
Seattle
32
M. Soroka SP CHW Mike Soroka SP CHW
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
33
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
TEX
Texas