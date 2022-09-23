site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sam Selman: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Selman was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He has a 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings over 12 MLB appearances. Selman should pitch in low-leverage situations.
