Brown went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Sunday, pushing his spring average to .400.

The slugging outfielder pushed his weekend RBI total to five with his pair of timely hits Sunday. Brown had opened spring in a 1-for-9 funk prior to his current surge, and this coming season, he'll be looking to bounce back to the 20-homer threshold he'd hit in both 2021 and 2022 before slugging 14 round trippers in a 112-game campaign in 2023.