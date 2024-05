Brown went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Brown authored the only multi-hit effort of the contest for Oakland, bouncing right back after seeing a five-game hitting streak snapped in the series opener Friday. The 31-year-old also surpassed last season's stolen-base tally of three with his swipe Saturday, and he's now slashing .209/.254/.351 across 142 plate appearances following his recent uptick at the plate.