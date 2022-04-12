Jackson has allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk while also recording two strikeouts across two innings in his first two appearances.

The right-hander was one of three non-roster invitees to make the Athletics' Opening Day roster, and manager Mark Kotsay has wasted no time in throwing the rookie into action. Jackson fired a scoreless inning in his major-league debut against the Phillies on Saturday before yielding an RBI fielder's choice to Josh Lowe over an inning in Monday's win. The 27-year-old brings no shortage of strikeout upside, having produced double-digit K/9s in all but one of his eight minor-league stops.