Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said there's a "good chance" Biagini will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The opening in the rotation was created after Marcus Stroman (shoulder) was shuttled to the 10-day disabled list Friday, resulting in Biagini earning a promotion from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Along with Biagini, Buffalo rotation mate Sam Gaviglio moved up to the Blue Jays in a separate transaction, but Gaviglio was used out of the bullpen Friday, covering three innings in long relief. Unless Biagini is pressed into emergency duty in relief Saturday, expect Gibbons to formally name the right-hander the starter for the series finale.