Brach (undisclosed) is on the restricted list at Triple-A Gwinnett and won't pitch again this season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old joined Atlanta on a minor-league deal in March and posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 24 innings for Gwinnett, but he was placed on the restricted list in late June and won't return to the mound in 2022. Brach appeared in 35 games for the Reds last season, and it's unclear if he's opted to retire or if he's just stepping away for the rest of the season.