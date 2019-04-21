Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Completes rehab start
Foltynewicz (elbow) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings in a rehab start against Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He was sitting 93 mph with his fastball and had both his slider and curveball working, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
Foltynewicz's numbers weren't strong, but he was hit hard in the early going while he struggled to get the feel for his secondary pitches. However, his slider improved as the game went on and he threw a total of 89 pitches, both good signs for his return. Based on this outing, Foltynewicz could rejoin the rotation later this week.
