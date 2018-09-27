Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lined up for final start Friday
Foltynewicz is scheduled to start Friday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Foltynewicz will make his final start of the regular season Friday, lining him up to get the ball for Game 1 of the NLDS. The 26-year-old right-hander is in the midst of a breakout season, compiling a 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 193:68 K:BB through 30 starts (178 innings).
