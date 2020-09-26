Greene (1-0) allowed an unearned run and a walk in one inning but earned the win in Friday's extra-innings victory over the Red Sox.

The run against Greene came on an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly in the 11th inning. In the bottom of the 11th, Freddie Freeman hit a walkoff two-run homer to give Greene the win. It's the fourth time in his last six outings that Greene has allowed a run to score, although this one won't show up on his ERA, which stands at 2.70. He's added a 1.13 WHIP, nine holds and 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings this season.