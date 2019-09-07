Greene struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his 23rd save of the season -- but his first with Atlanta -- in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Mark Melancon had pitched the night before and struggled, opening the door for Greene to get his first save chance since Aug. 10, and the former Tigers closer didn't squander the opportunity. Greene seems to have overcome whatever issues he was experiencing following the trade to Atlanta, reeling off 13 straight scoreless appearances with a 14:2 K:BB in 13 innings over that stretch, but whether he's set to reclaim the ninth-inning role he was originally set for when he joined the club, or will remain Melancon's understudy, isn't yet clear.