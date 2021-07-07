Anderson won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to rain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was activated from the injured list Tuesday, but his return to the mound will have to wait a day. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Anderson will start the nightcap for the Brewers.
