Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: Impresses in live BP session

Manager Craig Counsell said Rasmussen (elbow) "really stood out" while throwing a live batting practice session Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rasmussen is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time, and he appears to be in a good place early this spring. Rasmussen was selected in the sixth round last year, but was a first-round pick the year before, so there is reason to be excited about his upside if things continue moving in the right direction.