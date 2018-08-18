Soria (groin) managed to complete a throwing session off flat ground Thursday, and he's slated for a bullpen Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Soria suffering a right groin strain Aug. 9 against the Padres, and he's already expected to remain on the shelf for longer than the minimum. If his next throwing session goes well, he'll likely toss another bullpen early next week.