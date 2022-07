The Cardinals have selected Mautz with the 59th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound lefty from the University of San Diego, Mautz carries some bullpen risk due to his shaky third-pitch changeup. His low-90s fastball could tick up in pro ball, and his slider plays well off the heater. Deception and generating weak contact are two strengths for Mautz.