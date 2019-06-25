Cardinals' John Gant: May not be closer after all
Carlos Martinez, not Gant, is expected to take over "most of the closer duties" for the Cardinals, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gant became a popular target last weekend after president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, when asked if he thought Gant would close in the absence of Jordan Hicks, responded, "Oh, I would think so, yeah. He's finished games for us in the past and we have a lot of confidence in him." However, it seems Mozeliak may have just been going along with the radio host's suggestion, or maybe manager Mike Shildt simply has a different preference. Gant has the slight K-BB% edge this season, but Martinez had success as the primary closer last September, going 5-for-5 in save chances during the final month of 2018.
