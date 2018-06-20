Martinez, who went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, is 2-for-12 with a double, two RBI and a walk in three games since returning from the paternity list.

It's a testament to the type of blistering pace Martinez was on before his recent three-game absence that he's still hitting an impressive .384 in June despite the recent downturn. The 29-year-old has already matched his 13 RBI from May as well, and his .313 average, .381 OBP, 44 RBI and 77 hits all currently pace the Cardinals.