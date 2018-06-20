Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Quiet since return from paternity list
Martinez, who went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, is 2-for-12 with a double, two RBI and a walk in three games since returning from the paternity list.
It's a testament to the type of blistering pace Martinez was on before his recent three-game absence that he's still hitting an impressive .384 in June despite the recent downturn. The 29-year-old has already matched his 13 RBI from May as well, and his .313 average, .381 OBP, 44 RBI and 77 hits all currently pace the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Expected back Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Headed on paternity leave over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Continues torrid hitting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On career-best tear in June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?