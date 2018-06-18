Martinez (personal) was activated from the paternity list Monday.

As expected, Martinez is back with the Cardinals ahead of Monday's series opener against the Phillies after spending the weekend in Venezuela witnessing the birth of his second child. The 28-year-old, who is hitting .321/.389/.517 through 63 games this season, should immediately slot back in as the team's primary first baseman. Luke Voit was optioned to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

