Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reinstated from paternity list
Martinez (personal) was activated from the paternity list Monday.
As expected, Martinez is back with the Cardinals ahead of Monday's series opener against the Phillies after spending the weekend in Venezuela witnessing the birth of his second child. The 28-year-old, who is hitting .321/.389/.517 through 63 games this season, should immediately slot back in as the team's primary first baseman. Luke Voit was optioned to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Expected back Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Headed on paternity leave over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Continues torrid hitting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On career-best tear in June•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start